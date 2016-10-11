UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Juliano Mattar has been appointed as head of investor sales for illiquid credit and local markets at Chinese-African lender ICBC Standard Bank.
He reports to Guido Haller, head of financial markets, and starts immediately.
He will help develop and distribute illiquid credit instruments in both the primary and secondary markets. He will also do this for emerging market rates and FX products.
Mattar has worked for UBS, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank during his career. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings, and the UK's Associated British Foods are among a group of four bidders vying for British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.