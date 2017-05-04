BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) has appointed Martin Egan as chairman, according to two sources.
Egan, current vice chairman of ICMA as well as global co-head of primary and credit markets at BNP Paribas, replaces outgoing chairman Spencer Lake.
Lake, who left HSBC in September last year, was elected chairman of ICMA in 2015.
Egan's appointment is expected to be ratified at ICMA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) and conference later on Thursday, an international forum to discuss market and regulatory developments that kicked off in Luxembourg this week.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew, Alex Chambers, writing by Alice Gledhill; editing by Sudip Roy)
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.