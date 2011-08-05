March 16 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC PRIVATE BANK
A unit of Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings has
appointed Scott Rosser and Diane Wilson as its senior
vice-presidents at its Beverly Hills, California office.
Earlier, Rosser worked with Comerica Bank and Diane Wilson with
U.S. Trust.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Michael Goldberg as managing director and co-head of
the U.S. Equity Capital Markets (ECM) investment banking group.
Goldberg was earlier with Barclays Capital .
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore)