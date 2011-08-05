March 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC PRIVATE BANK

A unit of Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings has appointed Scott Rosser and Diane Wilson as its senior vice-presidents at its Beverly Hills, California office. Earlier, Rosser worked with Comerica Bank and Diane Wilson with U.S. Trust.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Michael Goldberg as managing director and co-head of the U.S. Equity Capital Markets (ECM) investment banking group. Goldberg was earlier with Barclays Capital . (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore)