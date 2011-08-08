(Adds SNR Denton, Henderson Global Investors)

Aug 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SNR DENTON

The legal services provider has appointed Scott Samlin as a capital markets partner in its New York office. Prior to this, Samlin was an executive director for residential mortgage and lending compliance at Morgan Stanley .

HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS

The company appointed Trevor Sayce as sales manager within its investment trust business. He joins from Stirling Mortimer, where he spent over two years as a sales manager responsible for its range of niche property investment funds.

ERNST & YOUNG

The accounting firm appointed 12 new partners into its UK & Ireland Advisory practice. The new partners include Chris Lewis, Martin Holyoake, James Eteen, Rob Doepel, Jenny Clayton, Sonja Koerner, David Williams, David Parkinson, Debbie Ward, Julian Marsh and Gerald Chappell.

RENCAP SECURITIES

The unit of investment bank Renaissance Capital appointed Richard Lumelleau to lead its New York equity sales team as head of equity sales, North America. Lumelleau spent 11 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc , most recently as head of EEMEA equity sales in New York.

LLOYDS BANK CORPORATE MARKETS

The unit of Lloyds Banking Group appointed Keith Underwood as head of FX trading, North America. He joins from FX Risk Advisors, a consultancy specialised in FX risk management, where he was CEO and head of risk.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The international investment firm appointed Faisal Ali as investment manager in its emerging markets debt team. Ali joins from Observatory Capital, where he was a portfolio manager in the emerging markets team.

FRONTIER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The multi-asset and alternative investment specialist named Simon Liang as an analyst on its investment team. Liang joins from Bfinance UK Ltd where he provided analysis on fund managers and their investment strategies across all asset classes for institutional investors. (Compiled by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)