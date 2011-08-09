(Adds Cooley LLP, Crédit Agricole)

Aug 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

COOLEY LLP

The company announced that Thomas Mason has joined its Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the government Contracts practice group. He was previously chair of the government contracts law group at Williams Mullen.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK

The corporate and investment banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group has appointed Jean-Michel Fatovic and Federico Fiorentini as directors in the Loan Syndications Group in New York City. Fatovic was previously with Standard Chartered Bank PLC and Fiorentini was previously with HSBC.

RENAISSANCE ADVISORS

The private finance and advisory services unit of Renaissance Group has made two appointments to its Moscow team. Vagan Amichba, who previously ran his own M&A consulting boutique, has been appointed as managing director, senior financial advisor. Kirill Schmidt, who served as deputy CEO of Nomos-Bank Asset Management, has joined as vice-president, financial advisor. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)