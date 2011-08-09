(Adds Cooley LLP, Crédit Agricole)
COOLEY LLP
The company announced that Thomas Mason has joined its
Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the government Contracts
practice group. He was previously chair of the government
contracts law group at Williams Mullen.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK
The corporate and investment banking arm of the Crédit
Agricole Group has appointed Jean-Michel Fatovic and Federico
Fiorentini as directors in the Loan Syndications Group in New
York City. Fatovic was previously with Standard Chartered Bank
PLC and Fiorentini was previously with HSBC.
RENAISSANCE ADVISORS
The private finance and advisory services unit of
Renaissance Group has made two appointments to its Moscow team.
Vagan Amichba, who previously ran his own M&A consulting
boutique, has been appointed as managing director, senior
financial advisor. Kirill Schmidt, who served as deputy CEO of
Nomos-Bank Asset Management, has joined as vice-president,
financial advisor.
