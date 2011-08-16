(Adds Lazard, Jefferies Group)
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
The company appointed Biren Amin as a managing director and
senior equity research analyst covering biotechnology companies.
He joins from WJB Capital Group, where he was an equity research
analyst.
LAZARD LTD
The financial advisory and asset management firm said it has
hired James Spencer as a managing director in the financial
institutions group advisory, effective immediately. Based in New
York, Spencer joins from UBS where he was a managing
director and head of US banks in its investment banking
division's financial institutions group.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The wealth management division of Barclays named
Anne Luke as managing director, head of client solutions, Asia.
Luke will be based in Singapore.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The international investment management firm named Ajay
Argal as head of Indian equities. He will be based in Hong Kong
when he joins the firm in September. Argal joins from Birla
Sunlife AMC.
SKAGEN FUNDS
The fund management company appointed Alain Moyeuvre as UK
Compliance Officer. Alain joins from Aviva Investors where he
held the position of Senior Compliance Manager.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank appointed Yvonne Ike Chief Executive,
West Africa, based in Lagos. Ike succeeds Rotimi Oyekanmi, who
has been appointed chairman emeritus, Renaissance Group, West
Africa.
