BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The company appointed an executive from its Merrill Lynch
investment banking unit to oversee its $1 trillion problem loan
portfolio. Ron Sturzenegger, 51, replaces Terry Laughlin, who
was appointed Bank of America's chief risk officer last month.
The legacy asset servicing division, created earlier this year,
manages the bulk of the bank's troubled mortgage portfolio.
CITIGROUP
Citi said Lars Ingemarsson will join global banking as a
managing director for the Nordic region on December 1.
Previously, Ingemarsson was at J.P. Morgan Securities
where he was responsible for coverage for Swedish corporates and
Nordic private equity.
KESTREL PARTNERS
The investment management firm said it appointed John
Ricciardi as the head of investment management division at
Kestrel. Ricciardi was previously head of global asset
allocation for Iveagh, the Guinness family office, and the lead
manager of the Iveagh Wealth Fund.
PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity firm appointed Olivia Roberts as an
associate principal. Roberts joins from Alchemy Partners where
she was an executive in its London office.
STATE STREET CORPORATION
The financial firm named John Sin as the head of sales and
business development for its global service business in North
Asia (excluding China). Previously, Sin was the managing
director and head of relationship management and business client
solutions for North Asia at BNY Mellon.
ASHCOURT ROWAN PLC
The wealth management firm appointed Buzz West, Jonathan
Polin and Steve Haines as non-executive chairman, group chief
executive and non-executive director respectively. Polin was
previously an executive director at Ignis Asset Management where
he was in charge of sales and marketing.
(Compiled by Rachana Khanzode & Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)