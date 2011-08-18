(Adds Bank of America Corp)

Aug 18 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The company appointed an executive from its Merrill Lynch investment banking unit to oversee its $1 trillion problem loan portfolio. Ron Sturzenegger, 51, replaces Terry Laughlin, who was appointed Bank of America's chief risk officer last month. The legacy asset servicing division, created earlier this year, manages the bulk of the bank's troubled mortgage portfolio.

CITIGROUP

Citi said Lars Ingemarsson will join global banking as a managing director for the Nordic region on December 1. Previously, Ingemarsson was at J.P. Morgan Securities where he was responsible for coverage for Swedish corporates and Nordic private equity.

KESTREL PARTNERS

The investment management firm said it appointed John Ricciardi as the head of investment management division at Kestrel. Ricciardi was previously head of global asset allocation for Iveagh, the Guinness family office, and the lead manager of the Iveagh Wealth Fund.

PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm appointed Olivia Roberts as an associate principal. Roberts joins from Alchemy Partners where she was an executive in its London office.

STATE STREET CORPORATION

The financial firm named John Sin as the head of sales and business development for its global service business in North Asia (excluding China). Previously, Sin was the managing director and head of relationship management and business client solutions for North Asia at BNY Mellon.

ASHCOURT ROWAN PLC

The wealth management firm appointed Buzz West, Jonathan Polin and Steve Haines as non-executive chairman, group chief executive and non-executive director respectively. Polin was previously an executive director at Ignis Asset Management where he was in charge of sales and marketing.

