(Adds Deloitte LLP)
Sept 6 following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DELOITTE LLP
The accountancy firm appointed Elizabeth Krentzman to lead
its U.S. mutual fund practice. Krentzman was previously general
counsel at Investment Company Institute.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The unit of Bank of America appointed Jean-Marc
Guillot as Geneva office manager for Europe, Middle East and
Africa (EMEA) clients for Merrill Lynch Bank (Suisse) (MLB(S)),
and Valérie Bastardoz as head of marketing and communications
for MLB(S). Guillot joins from Banque Benedict Hentsch & Cie
while Bastardoz joins from Banque Cantonale Vaudoise.
J.P. MORGAN CHASE
The company appointed Sebastien Verdeaux as executive
director and senior private banker for its team in France.
Verdeaux was formerly a director in the private banking division
at Credit Suisse in France for 10 years.
BLACKROCK INC
The money management company appointed Ingo Heinen as
managing director within BlackRock Alternative Investors. Prior
to this, Heinen managed institutional equity derivatives and
fund-linked sales for Germany and Austria at the Royal Bank of
Scotland.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
State Street Corp appointed Jeremy James and Mark
Prentice as senior research analysts to its fundamental equity
team in Ireland. James joins from Pioneer Investments in Dublin
while Prentice was formerly with Goldman Sachs Asset Management
in London.
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
The investment company appointed Juergen Lanzer as its
portfolio manager on the global equities desk. Lanzer joins from
Schroders PLC, where he served as portfolio manager for four
years.
SKYBRIDGE CAPITAL
The firm named Max von Bismarck as a partner and CEO of its
international operations. Bismarck was previously director and
head of investors at the World Economic Forum.
ELECTRA PARTNERS LLP
The independent private equity fund manager named Chris
Hanna as investment partner, effective Sept. 1. Until recently,
Hanna had worked with Phoenix Equity Partners.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
Weimin Chen joined the international investment bank as
managing director and head of China for the firm. Chen had
previously served as general manager and director with Lazard
China for more than four years.
DLA PIPER
The firm named Jacqueline Bore as a partner within its
intellectual property and technology group. Formerly, Bore had
worked with Arnold & Porter, primarily as a life sciences
regulatory and product life cycle specialist. The firm also
named Trevor Butcher, previously with CMS Cameron McKenna, as
partner in the finance and projects team.
IMS GROUP
The financial services group appointed Diana Stevens,
Cynthia Griffith and Daniel Sharpe as compliance consultants on
Monday to provide compliance services to firms in the asset
management and securities industry.
CITI INDIA
The bank's global consumer group appointed Muge Yuzuak as
its head of cards for India. Yuzuak formerly served as managing
director of Transit Ventures in New York.
OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGERS
The firm named Kevin Lilley as a fund manager to run the Old
Mutual European equity fund, effective October. Lilley joins
from Royal London Asset Management where he had managed the
company's £641m growth fund since 2001.
(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)