ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The private equity firm appointed James Westra as Managing
Director and Chief Legal Officer, effective Oct. 3, 2011.
Previously, Westra was a partner, member of the management
committee and co-head of the private equity practice group at
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.
FORWARD MANAGEMENT LLC
The private equity firm appointed Jason Clarke as a Vice
President of sales and Eileen McCarthy as a senior product
marketing manager. Previously, Clarke served as a vice president
in the wealth management division at Merrill Lynch and McCarthy
was Director of marketing communications at Mellon Capital
Management in San Francisco.
BANK OF AMERICA
The bank, which has lost almost half of its market value
this year, announced a broad reorganization on Tuesday. Chief
Executive Brian Moynihan appointed David Darnell and Tom Montag
to the newly-created positions of co-chief operating officers,
accountable for all of the company's operating units.
LEERINK SWANN
The healthcare investment bank appointed Bill Suddath as the
managing director of its investment banking team. Prior to this,
Suddath was head of healthcare services investment banking at
Robert W. Baird & Co.
STANDARD BANK GROUP
The bank hired Michael Starke as a research analyst for its
mining and metals team. Starke formerly worked with the
consultancy firm ERM, where he was part of the London-based M&A
team.
RECORD PLC
The specialty currency investment manager appointed Chris
Adair as the head of Americas for consultant relations and
sales. Adair previously served as a fixed income manager at Ryan
Labs Asset Management Inc.
COMPASS POINT RESEARCH AND TRADING LLC
The firm hired Burke Hayes as managing director and head of
investment banking. Hayes was previously with the investment
banking group of FBR Capital Markets Corporation for 10 years.
TOWERS WATSON AND CO
The firm appointed Peter Lewis as head of its U.S. real
estate investment research team. Lewis joins from Liberty Mutual
Group where he was a senior investment officer for real estate.
MONDAY PROPERTIES
The real estate investment firm appointed Jonathan Geanakos
to a new position as executive vice president in its New York
office. Geanakos was formerly managing director for the New York
office of Houlihan Lokey.
NEWEDGE GROUP
The multi-asset brokerage appointed Françoise Guillaume as
chief operating officer and deputy chief executive. Guillaume
joins from Société Générale where she worked for 20 years, most
recently serving as finance chief.
MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS
The firm named Joon Kwun as president and chief executive.
Prior to this, Kwun worked as head of Korean equities and
co-country head for the Seoul office of Goldman Sachs.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sumit Jha in Bangalore)