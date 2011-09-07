(Adds Forward Management, Advent International)

The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

The private equity firm appointed James Westra as Managing Director and Chief Legal Officer, effective Oct. 3, 2011. Previously, Westra was a partner, member of the management committee and co-head of the private equity practice group at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

FORWARD MANAGEMENT LLC

The private equity firm appointed Jason Clarke as a Vice President of sales and Eileen McCarthy as a senior product marketing manager. Previously, Clarke served as a vice president in the wealth management division at Merrill Lynch and McCarthy was Director of marketing communications at Mellon Capital Management in San Francisco.

BANK OF AMERICA

The bank, which has lost almost half of its market value this year, announced a broad reorganization on Tuesday. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan appointed David Darnell and Tom Montag to the newly-created positions of co-chief operating officers, accountable for all of the company's operating units.

LEERINK SWANN

The healthcare investment bank appointed Bill Suddath as the managing director of its investment banking team. Prior to this, Suddath was head of healthcare services investment banking at Robert W. Baird & Co.

STANDARD BANK GROUP

The bank hired Michael Starke as a research analyst for its mining and metals team. Starke formerly worked with the consultancy firm ERM, where he was part of the London-based M&A team.

RECORD PLC

The specialty currency investment manager appointed Chris Adair as the head of Americas for consultant relations and sales. Adair previously served as a fixed income manager at Ryan Labs Asset Management Inc.

COMPASS POINT RESEARCH AND TRADING LLC

The firm hired Burke Hayes as managing director and head of investment banking. Hayes was previously with the investment banking group of FBR Capital Markets Corporation for 10 years.

TOWERS WATSON AND CO

The firm appointed Peter Lewis as head of its U.S. real estate investment research team. Lewis joins from Liberty Mutual Group where he was a senior investment officer for real estate.

MONDAY PROPERTIES

The real estate investment firm appointed Jonathan Geanakos to a new position as executive vice president in its New York office. Geanakos was formerly managing director for the New York office of Houlihan Lokey.

NEWEDGE GROUP

The multi-asset brokerage appointed Françoise Guillaume as chief operating officer and deputy chief executive. Guillaume joins from Société Générale where she worked for 20 years, most recently serving as finance chief.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

The firm named Joon Kwun as president and chief executive. Prior to this, Kwun worked as head of Korean equities and co-country head for the Seoul office of Goldman Sachs.