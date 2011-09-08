(Adds BMO Capital Markets, Citi Private Bank)

Sept 8 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The group named Matthieu Lauras as head of commodities investor sales for Asia Pacific. Lauras joins Citi from Bank of America Merrill Lynch , where he was the regional co-head of investor solutions.

Citi Private Bank appointed Russ Labrasca as managing director and head of the Houston office. Previously, Labrasca was a senior managing director at Wells Fargo Private Bank in Dallas.

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group appointed James MacNaughton as vice chair of U.S. investment and corporate banking and Scott Littlejohn as managing director and head of U.S. insurance investment banking. It also named Phil Enan as vice president in the insurance sector. Previously, MacNaughton was a Senior Advisor to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Littlejohn was previously a managing director at the insurance investment & corporate banking group of Merrill Lynch, while Enan was a vice president of Piper Jaffray's financial institutions group.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The group's global banking and markets business appointed Monica Duwe as a managing director and head of global banking in Chile. Duwe joins HSBC after seven years at BNP Paribas where, most recently, she served as the Chile country manager.

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

The bank promoted two executives to its direct securities services unit in Asia-Pacific. Mrugank Paranjape was appointed Asia-Pacific head of Deutsche's direct securities services and Joseph Barnes takes on the newly created role of Asia-Pacific head of direct securities services sales and relationship management.

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager named Phillipe Taillardat to co-head infrastructure investment management for Europe. Previously, Taillardat had been running his own consultancy business focussing on financing and investment solutions in the unlisted infrastructure investment sector.

STORMHARBOUR

The firm hired former Merrill Lynch debt banker Amir Hoveyda as managing principal for its European capital markets and advisory business in London. Hoveyda worked at Merrill for much of his 23-year career, before leaving in March 2010, and is a veteran of the financial institutions sector.

LAZARD LTD

The firm said it appointed Timothy George as managing director of its financial advisory business. George was previously a founding partner and a member of the managing committee at Greenhill & Co.

HAMILTON LANE

The private equity investment firm hired Ricardo Fernandez Silva and Filipe Caldas as vice presidents to expand the firm's presence into Brazil. Fernandez and Caldas join Hamilton Lane from Capital Dynamics, where they served as vice presidents in the investment management and business development groups, respectively.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The unit of Bank of America appointed Kim Man Li as director and head of product development for Asia Pacific equity execution services. Li, most recently, served as head of pan-Asian electronic trading sales at Goldman Sachs.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The bank appointed Li Li Seah as vice president of group risk management, and Leslie Glass as head of human resources for RBC wealth management in emerging markets. Seah joins from RBS Coutts Asia where she was regional head of credit risk, while Glass joins from ABN AMRO .

SOCIETE GENERALE

The group's corporate and investment banking arm appointed Ignacio Blasco as head of leveraged capital markets for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) loan syndicate team. The bank also hired Ricardo García-Lliberós as head of the loan syndicate team for Spain and Portugal, a post formerly held by Blasco.

FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT

The asset manager owned by Singapore state investor Temasek appointed Manraj Sekhon, previously head of international equities at Henderson Global Investors in London, as chief executive, effective Oct. 1.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The international investment bank hired Oliver d'Oelsnitz as managing director and head of its financial advisory's European financial institutions coverage. Most recently, d'Oelsnitz was a managing director at Pan American Financial Resources, where he managed a portfolio of funds in real estate, infrastructure and debt. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sumit Jha in Bangalore)