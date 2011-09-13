(Adds CIBC)
Sept 13 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (CIBC)
CIBC appointed Chris Gratias and Matthew Quinlan as Co-Heads
of its mining investment banking team. It also appointed Thys
Terblanche as Managing Director and Head of international
mining.
BMO FINANCIAL GROUP
The group's investment and corporate banking arm hired Mark
Decker as managing director and group head, based in Chicago,
and Mark Decker Jr. as managing director, based in Washington,
D.C., to expand its real estate investment banking practice in
the United States.
Decker joins from Morgan Keegan, where he was co-head of
real estate investment banking. Decker Jr. also worked at Morgan
Keegan before joining BMO.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND (RBS)
The group appointed Graham Wintersgill as the head of FX
hedge fund sales for UK. Wintersgill joins from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, where he was head of FX institutional sales for
Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
RBS also named Mark Webster as the head of FX sales for EMEA
and global head of financial institutions FX sales. Formerly,
Webster was the head of sales of the global currency group for
EMEA at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The private investment firm promoted David Rubenstein as its
chief executive for Europe. Rubenstein, who joined the firm in
2006, will also continue in his roles of both finance chief and
general counsel on a global basis.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The wealth management division of Barclays named
Laurent Gibassier as a managing director in the ultra high net
worth and family offices team in London. Gibassier joins from
Cheuvreux (Calyon Group), where he worked as a managing director
in equity capital markets since 2004.
COLLINS STEWART WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The investment manager appointed Chris Georgiou as the head
of charities. Prior to joining CSWM, Georgiou spent more than 17
years working in the charity sector for Merrill Lynch, Mercury
Asset Management and most recently BlackRock.
LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The Swiss private bank named Philip Chew as the head of
risk, operations and information technology. Chew was previously
managing director in BlackRock Solutions, where he headed an
organization based in the United States and the UK.
PREMIER MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PLC
The natural resources investment company hired Richard Nolan
as its operating chief. Most recently, Nolan served with
London-listed investment bank Daniel Stewart and Company,
specializing in equity analysis in the natural resources sector.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sumit Jha in Bangalore)