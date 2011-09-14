(Adds RBC Capital Markets)

Sept 14 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Dominic Capolongo as Managing Director and Head of U.S. Specialty Finance. It also named Jonathan Bayer as a Managing Director in its U.S. Insurance practice. Previously, Capolongo was Head of Financial Institutions Investment Banking group (FIG) at Cantor Fitzgerald, while Bayer was a part of the FIG team at UBS.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The banking arm of Citigroup appointed Daniel Batista as managing director and an ultra high net worth banker. Batista joins from JP Morgan where he was a managing director and private banker in Morristown, New Jersey.

NATIONAL SAVINGS AND INVESTMENTS (NS&I)

The UK-based state-owned savings bank appointed John de Trafford as the new chairman of the board, effective Jan. 1, 2012. Prior to joining NS&I as a non-executive director in 2010, he worked with American Express and also has a portfolio of not-for-profit and commercial activities.

MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC

The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group confirmed on Wednesday that it has hired Andrew Sweeney to run its FIG, ABS and SSA syndicate desk. Sweeney started this week from Royal Bank of Canada where he was most recently head of financial institutions and corporate syndication.

F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management group appointed Silvia Graemiger Theler to lead its institutional distribution in Switzerland and Austria. Theler joins from Falcon Private Bank where she worked as client director for Swiss institutional clients.

MAREX SPECTRON GROUP

The private commodities broker named Thomas Wilson as managing director of Marex Financial Suisse, subject to FINMA approval. Wilson was previously with Klesch & Company in Geneva, where he was a managing director responsible for its commodity portfolios.

MSCI INC

The investment decision support tools provider hired Peter Zangari as managing director and head of its equity portfolio management analytics business. Prior to joining MSCI, Zangari was managing director and head of risk for the quantitative investment strategies business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM).

JEFFERIES GROUP INC

The investment banking firm appointed Sean Darby as global head of equity strategy, responsible for identifying global trends and potential opportunities in the equity markets. Darby joins from Nomura , where he spent almost 10 years and was most recently head of Asia strategy.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The emerging markets investment bank hired Soroosh Shambayati as a managing director and global co-head of markets, based in Moscow. Shambayati was formerly chairman for global emerging markets at Nomura Securities.

RCM

The global asset manager within Allianz Global Investors named Melissa Gallagher as a director and head of investment trusts. Melissa was most recently the head of investment trusts at Gartmore Investment Management where she worked for ten years.

PRUDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTORS (PREI)

The real estate asset management business of Prudential Financial Inc hired several professionals to increase its Asia-Pacific presence.

PREI named Koichiro Maeda as a managing director and portfolio manager for Japan. It hired Benett Theseira as managing director for Southeast Asia while Taeyun Won was appointed as managing director for Korea. Henry Chin was hired as the head of Asia Pacific research and strategy. Joyce Lo was named senior vice president, responsible for supporting client management efforts and product development in the Asia Pacific region. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sumit Jha in Bangalore)