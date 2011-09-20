(Adds Eagle Asset Management)

The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

EAGLE ASSET MANGEMENT

The asset manager hired Donald Pepin as director of institutional sales. He will be based in the company headquarters at St. Petersburg, Florida.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

The bank appointed Marco Salvalaggio as head of sovereign, supranationals and agencies coverage. Salvalaggio, who was previously with Axa Rosenberg, will be based in London.

GILES INSURANCE BROKERS

The UK-based brokerage appointed Andy Tedstone as group development director in its senior management team. Tedstone was most recently partnerships director at Jelf Group Plc .

CB RICHARD ELLIS GROUP INC

The real estate services company appointed Robin Hutton as associate director to its residential investment team. Hutton was most recently with Grainger as acquisitions & asset manager.

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

The bank appointed Anjali Mohanty as head of global transaction banking, India. Mohanty, who had been with Citibank for 20 years, will be based in Mumbai and will report to the company chief executive.

TROIKA DIALOG

The investment bank appointed Todd Berman as Managing Director, Co-Head of Investment Banking. Berman, who was most recently with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will mainly advise Russian and international institutions.

