EAGLE ASSET MANGEMENT
The asset manager hired Donald Pepin as director of
institutional sales. He will be based in the company
headquarters at St. Petersburg, Florida.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
The bank appointed Marco Salvalaggio as head of sovereign,
supranationals and agencies coverage. Salvalaggio, who was
previously with Axa Rosenberg, will be based in London.
GILES INSURANCE BROKERS
The UK-based brokerage appointed Andy Tedstone as group
development director in its senior management team. Tedstone was
most recently partnerships director at Jelf Group Plc .
CB RICHARD ELLIS GROUP INC
The real estate services company appointed Robin Hutton as
associate director to its residential investment team. Hutton
was most recently with Grainger as acquisitions & asset manager.
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)
The bank appointed Anjali Mohanty as head of global
transaction banking, India. Mohanty, who had been with Citibank
for 20 years, will be based in Mumbai and will report to the
company chief executive.
TROIKA DIALOG
The investment bank appointed Todd Berman as Managing
Director, Co-Head of Investment Banking. Berman, who was most
recently with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will mainly advise
Russian and international institutions.
