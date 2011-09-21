Sept 21 The following financial service industry
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank hired Peter Baird as head of its private equity
business in Africa. Baird, who was most recently senior advisor
at a mezzanine fund named Vantage Capital, will be based in
Johannesburg and report to the global co-head of private equity.
AON HEWITT
The global human resource consulting and outsourcing
business arm of Aon Corp appointed René Van Leggelo to
its global benefits team. Leggelo, who was head of international
group pensions at Axa for four years before this, will be based
in Paris.
NICHE GROUP PLC
The company, which invests in gas exploration in Turkey,
appointed Nigel Little as executive chairman, effective
immediately. Before this, Nigel was president of Canaccord Adams
Europe.
BLACKROCK INC
The asset manager hired David Snowdon to its UK defined
contribution business. Snowdown will focus on business
development. He was most recently with Barclays for six
years as an employee benefit consultant.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank appointed Mert Yildiz as Turkey &
emerging Europe economist. Yildiz will be based in London and
will handle macroeconomic research coverage of Turkey, CE3 and
Egypt. He was most recently with Kuwait China Investment
Company.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL TAXAND
The tax advisory firm appointed Andrew Gavan as managing
director in London, as it tries to improve its focus on
effective tax planning. Gavan joins from KPMG.
FISCHER FRANCIS TREES & WATTS
The global fixed income partner of BNP Paribas Investment
Partners appointed Rena Walsh as head of money
markets. Most recently, Walsh led the money market team at State
Street Global Advisors. She will be based in New York.
VIPERA PLC
The mobile financial services provider hired Luciano
Martucci as non-executive chairman of board. Before this Matucci
had been with IBM.
(Compiled by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)