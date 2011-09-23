Sept 23 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC
The wealth management group appointed Henry Powell-Jones as
the new business development manager for its Braemar Estates
division. Powell-Jones, who specialises in residential property,
will be responsible for developing and growing the business'
existing portfolio management services in the Yorkshire region.
BANK AUSTRIA
The unit of Italy's UniCredit SpA named Robert
Zadrazil, as the head of its private banking division, effective
Oct. 1. Zadrazil is currently chairman of the management board
of Bank Austria's subsidiary Schoellerbank AG.
