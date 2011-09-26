* Adds KPMG, International Standard Asset Management

The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday.

KPMG

The U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm named Lynne M Doughtie vice chair -- advisory and Carl Carande national managing partner -- advisory.

INTERNATIONAL STANDARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The alternative investment manager appointed Rupert Douglas as head of European sales, where he will be responsible for developing and promoting the sales and marketing of ISAM Systematic to European institutions, distributors and consultants. Prior to this, he worked for RAB Capital.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Nomura, the global investment bank, announced that it has hired Steve Kilcullen as Head of Flow Derivatives Sales, where he will expand the firm's leading equity options business as a producer and manager.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The wealth management group announced the appointment of Trevor Kelham as Director and International Wealth Advisor of its Wealth Advisory division. Trevor will be based in Guernsey. In this role, he will be responsible for managing major private client relationships across the globe as well as developing new business.

Medivir AB (MVIRb.ST)

Medivir AB, an emerging research-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on infectious diseases, announced that its board appointed Maris Hartmanis as President and CEO. (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)