* Adds Wesport Capital Partners, Marex Spectron, Jones Day
Sept 27 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WESTPORT CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
The real estate investment firm named Marian George as
assistant vice president of the legal department. Prior to this,
George was an associate at the law firm of Goodwin Procter LLP
for over four-and-a-half years.
MAREX SPECTRON
The company appointed Kevin Maloney as COO of Marex Spectron
North America. Prior to this, Maloney was at UBS for 12 years,
most recently as managing director, chief operating officer and
chief administrative officer of exchange-traded derivatives/
prime services business units.
JONES DAY
The company named Alice Yurke as a partner and Jonathan
Ching as counsel in the banking & finance practice.
BREWIN DOLPHIN
The private client investment firm appointed David Guild as
a divisional director of investment management. Guild joins with
Riccardo Persona and Debbie Davies, two of his former team
members, from UBS AG .
HDFC BANK
India's no.3 lender appointed Ajay Marwaha as executive vice
president and Head, Trading, in the Treasury Department. Marwaha
was previously with Daiwa, India, where he was managing director
and head - fixed income currencies & commodities (FICC).
(Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)