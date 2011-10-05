Oct 5 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
BLACKROCK INC
The New York-based money management giant appointed Al
Denholm as the managing director and regional head in the
multi-asset client solutions team for the Europe, Middle East
and Africa (EMEA) region. Earlier, Denholm worked with ING
Investment Management.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The wealth management arm of Barclays Plc appointed
Narciso Munoz as investment representative in the Americas. It
also named Isaac Topel and Andres Cazenave as private bankers in
Switzerland. Prior to this, Munoz worked with HSBC International
private bank. Topel and Cazenave join from JP Morgan .
VELOCITY SHARES LLC
The exchange-traded products (ETP) provider appointed Scott
Weiner as managing director and head of quanitative strategy.
Prior to this, Weiner worked with Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).
STERNE AGEE & LEACH INC
The investment banking firm appointed Bill Yankus as
managing director of its investment banking division. Prior to
this, Yankus worked with Macquarie Securities.
MACQUARIE GROUP
The brokerage appointed Vikas Dwivedi as the global oil &
gas economist. Dwivedi worked with BTU Capital Management.
CAPSTONE INVESTMENTS
The investment bank and equity research firm appointed four
executives across different positions in the company.
The San Diego-based company appointed Alan Ebright as senior
vice president of institutional sales, Mark Sylvestri as an
investment banker, Douglas Livingston as the chief compliance
officer and Glenn Blitzer as sales trader.
ALLEN & OVERY LLP
The international legal practice company appointed Jim
Wickenden and Adam Wells as partners in the U.S. Corporate
Fianance group. Both Wickenden and Wells had earlier worked with
Herbert Smith LLP.
