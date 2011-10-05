Oct 5 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKROCK INC

The New York-based money management giant appointed Al Denholm as the managing director and regional head in the multi-asset client solutions team for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Earlier, Denholm worked with ING Investment Management.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The wealth management arm of Barclays Plc appointed Narciso Munoz as investment representative in the Americas. It also named Isaac Topel and Andres Cazenave as private bankers in Switzerland. Prior to this, Munoz worked with HSBC International private bank. Topel and Cazenave join from JP Morgan .

VELOCITY SHARES LLC

The exchange-traded products (ETP) provider appointed Scott Weiner as managing director and head of quanitative strategy. Prior to this, Weiner worked with Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

STERNE AGEE & LEACH INC

The investment banking firm appointed Bill Yankus as managing director of its investment banking division. Prior to this, Yankus worked with Macquarie Securities.

MACQUARIE GROUP

The brokerage appointed Vikas Dwivedi as the global oil & gas economist. Dwivedi worked with BTU Capital Management.

CAPSTONE INVESTMENTS

The investment bank and equity research firm appointed four executives across different positions in the company.

The San Diego-based company appointed Alan Ebright as senior vice president of institutional sales, Mark Sylvestri as an investment banker, Douglas Livingston as the chief compliance officer and Glenn Blitzer as sales trader.

ALLEN & OVERY LLP

The international legal practice company appointed Jim Wickenden and Adam Wells as partners in the U.S. Corporate Fianance group. Both Wickenden and Wells had earlier worked with Herbert Smith LLP. (Compiled by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore)