GOLDMAN SACHS
Goldman Sachs has signed Greg Agran and Magid
Shenouda as global co-heads of commodities trading, following
the retirement of Jeff Resnick.
RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD
Reliance Capital Ltd appointed Rakesh Jain as CEO
and executive director of Reliance General Insurance. He
succeeded Vijay Pawar
AVIVA PLC
The financial products and services provider appointed Gay
Evans as an independent non-executive director, and a member of
the Corporate Responsibility Committee. Previously, Evans was
vice-chairman, Investment Banking & Investment Management at
Barclays Capital.
