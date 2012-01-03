Jan 3 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS BANK PLC
< BARCBB.UL >
The Britain-based bank said it has appointed Rumi
Contractor as chief operating officer, UK retail and business
banking, effective March 1.
KBW INC
The boutique investment banker said named James Harasimowicz
and Joseph Gulash as managing directors in the depository
investment banking group.
LIGHTSQUARED INC
Billionaire hedge fund manager Philip Falcone's LightSquared
Inc on Tuesday named telecommunications veteran Marc Montagner
as chief financial officer, replacing Michael Montemarano.
ALPARI (UK) LTD
The online foreign exchange trading services company named
David Hodge as chief marketing officer. David joins the company
from IG Group, where he was group marketing director.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)