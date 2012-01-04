BRIEF-Charter Hall sees FY17 operating earnings of 30.4 cents per unit
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
PHH Corp
The U.S. mortgage lender named Glen Messina as president and chief executive, succeeding Jerome Selitto.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
The Japan-based financial company named Andy Chaytor as executive director, senior macro strategist in the global macro strategy team.
TULLETT PREBON PLC
The inter-dealer broker named Simon Underhill as head of options trading (EMEA) on the base metals desk.
SIGNIA WEALTH LIMITED
The wealth manager appointed Martin O'Hare as managing director and head of investment solutions.
HARBOURVEST PARTNERS
The private equity firm appointed Stuart Howard as chief operating officer for European listed products. Stuart will oversee HarbourVest's role in the operations of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited and HarbourVest Senior Loans Europe, the listed investment companies managed by HarbourVest affiliates. (Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)
* Western Australia's Water Corporation superannuation plan will transfer to AMP's signaturesuper master trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: