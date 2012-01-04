Jan 4 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PHH Corp

The U.S. mortgage lender named Glen Messina as president and chief executive, succeeding Jerome Selitto.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

The Japan-based financial company named Andy Chaytor as executive director, senior macro strategist in the global macro strategy team.

TULLETT PREBON PLC

The inter-dealer broker named Simon Underhill as head of options trading (EMEA) on the base metals desk.

SIGNIA WEALTH LIMITED

The wealth manager appointed Martin O'Hare as managing director and head of investment solutions.

HARBOURVEST PARTNERS

The private equity firm appointed Stuart Howard as chief operating officer for European listed products. Stuart will oversee HarbourVest's role in the operations of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited and HarbourVest Senior Loans Europe, the listed investment companies managed by HarbourVest affiliates. (Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)