Societe Generale
The French bank is set to announce an overhaul of its
private banking unit that will see Daniel Truchi replaced as
head of the division, according to several sources familiar with
the matter.
Old Mutual
The London-based insurer named Ian Gladman as group strategy
director.
Barclays Wealth
The wealth management division of Barclays Bank PLC
said it has appointed Paul Fleming as director, head of
strategic partnerships to focus on developing the firm's
relationships with key business introducers, including lawyers
and accountants.
Micro Focus International plc
The software company named Tom Virden as a non-executive
director. Virden will succeed Paul Pester with immediate effect.
Akbank
The Turkish lender said on Thursday its board had decided to
appoint Sabri Hakan Binbasgil as chief executive to replace Ziya
Akkurt.
