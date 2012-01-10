Jan 10 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
The Japanese investment bank said Jesse Bhattal would retire
as head of its wholesale division and from his post as deputy
president.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of
Canada named Marc Fleischman as head of hedge
fund relationship management within the firm's global trading
client management group.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The European bank named Stephen Bottomley as senior
executive vice president and head of commercial banking for
North America.
TOSCAFUND
High-profile banker Mehmet Dalman has left the hedge fund
firm to focus on his other roles, including a directorship at
ENRC, the Kazakh miner involved in a messy corporate
governance fight last year.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
The Dallas-based investment management firm named Brian Rice
as managing director.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)