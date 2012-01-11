BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
Jan 11 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Christian Paris as the acting managing director of its French unit. Paris was previously with HSBC Global Asset Management.
FIDELITY WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT
The company appointed Jackson Lee as chief representative of the Beijing Representative Office, responsible for coordinating the company's overall China strategy. Lee had joined Fidelity in March 2010 as director, business strategy and planning.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's largest custody bank named Andy Paterson as the president for its wealth management business in the Central Region, including Western Pennsylvania and Ohio.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh and Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
TOKYO, Feb 14 Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
DUBAI, Feb 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.