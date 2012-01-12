Jan 12 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The part-nationalised British bank has hired Richard Moore, former chief executive of collapsed U.S. brokerage MF Global in Europe, as its head of trading.

PRAMERICA FIXED INCOME

An asset management business of Prudential Financial Inc named Philip Vlieghe a principal, responsible for institutional client relations with Pramerica's team in London.

