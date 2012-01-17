(Adds Nomura, Ernst & Young and Macquarie Capital)

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

J.P Morgan Asset Management said it hired Andy Lloyd as a senior institutional client adviser for the Nordic region. He will be the first employee to be based at the firm's newly established Danish branch in Copenhagen. Lloyd was previously with Alfred Berg/BNP Paribas Investment Partners where he was head of nordic alternative sales and Danish institutional sales.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

Japan's investment bank has appointed Steven Ashley as head of its global fixed income operations, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, replacing Tarun Jotwani who stepped down last week along with wholesale division chief Jasjit Bhattal.

ERNST & YOUNG

Global audit and consulting firm has named Mark Weinberger, a longtime Washington insider, as its next chairman and chief executive, a signal that connections in the U.S. capital may be growing in importance to a profession facing greater scrutiny.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The advisory arm of Macquarie Group Ltd has appointed Mike Turner to head the delivery of financing solutions for client transactions in EMEA.

