Aug 19 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday.

THE BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ

The bank, which is a part of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , appointed Mark Petrinovic as managing director and head of Latin American Portfolio Management. He joins the company from HSBC Bank , where he worked as head of traded credit risk for North America.

YORKSHIRE BUILDING SOCIETY (YBS_p.L)

The UK building society appointed Chris Pilling as its chief executive. He will take charge from December 31. Currently, he is the head of branch network at HSBC Bank PLC . (Compiled by Rachana Khanzode & Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)