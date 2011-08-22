(Adds Pulse Capital Partners)

Aug 22 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ADVISOR GROUP

FSC Securities Corp appointed Jerry Murphy as the president and chief executive of the firm. He was formerly the executive vice-president of Advisor Group.

SOCIETE GENERAL

The financial services group announced the appointment of Warren Ackerman as the managing director, head of consumer equity research. The bank also said Andrew Holland, Chas Manso de Zuniga and Jamie Norman joined the consumer equity research team.

DELOITTE LLP

Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP said it appointed Michael Hostettler as a director with the firm.

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE

Singapore Exchange is appointing Arulraj Devadoss as executive vice-president and head of human resources, replacing Chang Kuan Aun. Previously, Devadoss was with Standard Chartered Bank as the global human resources head for client relationship business of the bank.

THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset management firm appointed Ben Hwa as sales director and Miranda Huang as sales manager to its business development team in Asia.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The investment management company announced the appointment of Jim Leggate as managing director of its middle east region. Leggate held the position of executive director and head of EMEA asset owners & investment consulting at MSCI Inc .

FISCHER FRANCIS TREES & WATTS

The global fixed income partner of BNP Paribas Investment Partners announced the promotion of Kenneth O'Donnell to head of Short Duration. He will be responsible for performance, growth and development of short duration strategies firm wide.

PULSE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The asset management firm named Luke Imperatore as managing director with a focus on marketing. He joins from IMC Asset Management, where he was managing director. (Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer & Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)