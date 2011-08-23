(Adds Newedge Metals Group)

Aug 23 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NEWEDGE METALS GROUP

The brokerage appointed Fernando Santos as manager of its Precious Metals segment in London. Santos, who will report to Mike Frawley, Global Head of Metals, joins Newedge from UBS.

RBS

The bank appointed Ed Mount as head of FX technology-based trading in its global banking & markets division in London. Previously, Mount was at Elysium Technology as the chief executive since 2007.

BARCLAYS CAPITAL

The investment banking division of Barclays Bank appointed Olivier Desbarres as director and head of FX strategy, Asia-Pacific ex-Japan. Desbarres joins from Credit Suisse where he worked in a variety of roles across economic and strategy functions in research.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Weiwei Li in the emerging markets team as senior portfolio manager for China. Previously, she had been working at Altima Partners LLP in London as an Asia specialist for the global hedge fund since 2007.

CAPCO

The consultancy firm said it appointed Rob Deakin as a partner within its UK capital markets leadership team. Earlier, Deakin has worked with Accenture Public Ltd Company . (Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)