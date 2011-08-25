(Adds BNY Mellon)
BNY MELLON
The wealth management firm said Joshua Miller will join its
wealth management business. Miller will be based out of Boston.
COLLINS STEWART HAWKPOINT PLC
The financial advisory group appointed Christian de Juniac
as a non-executive director. Previously, he was a senior partner
and managing director at the Boston Consulting Group and led its
worldwide asset management and private banking practice.
TROIKA DIALOG
The private investment banking firm appointed Anton Malkov
as a director in its investment banking department. Prior to
joining Troika Dialog, Malkov worked as chief executive of J.P.
Morgan's investment banking department in Moscow.
