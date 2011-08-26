(Adds RBC Wealth Management, CIBC)

Aug 26 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (CIBC)

The bank said it hired five new people at its New York unit.

Peter O'Grady joins as director, financial solutions group (FSG). He was formerly with Jefferies & Co.

While Charles Trunz joins as director, FSG, Blair Bajraktari joins as managing director. Both were previously with Scotia Capital . The bank also hired Rob Mustard from Scotia Capital.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada hired a team of advisers from Merrill Lynch for its new Palm Desert, California office. The team, called the IAW Group, comprises Bob Iglehart, Gabriel Aguirre, Ryan Wilson and Courtney Hershberger.

IFG GROUP PLC

The Irish financial services company announced the co-option of Evelyn Bourke to its board as a non-executive director. She was recently appointed as the chief commercial officer of Friends Life Group.

