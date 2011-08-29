(Adds Jefferies Group)

Aug 29 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JEFFERIES GROUP

The securities and investment banking firm appointed David Luse as managing director at its Financial Sponsors Investment Banking Group. Luse, who was previously managing director with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will be based in the Los Angeles office.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP

The consulting services provider appointed Michael Cadwell and Andrew Schramm as managing directors at its Huron Healthcare unit. Cadwell was previously with Wellspring Partners while Schramm was vice president for Tefen Management Consulting.

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

The bank hired Sandro Morassutti as executive director, Equity Capital Markets, effective Sept. 19. Morassutti was earlier with Brookfield Financial Corp. It also appointed Kenny Chan as director with the Financial Solution Group at CIBC Hong Kong. Chan last worked with Standard Chartered Bank .

BARCLAYS CAPITAL

The investment banking unit of Barclays Plc said on Monday it had appointed Jack Yee as head of equity syndicate for Asia Pacific. Yee previously worked as head of equity syndicate at Nomura.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank appointed Gautam Jain as the new global head of client access for transaction banking on Sunday. Jain was head of IT for global commercial products for Barclays Bank in London.

(Compiled by Arnav Sharma and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)