JEFFERIES GROUP
The securities and investment banking firm appointed David
Luse as managing director at its Financial Sponsors Investment
Banking Group. Luse, who was previously managing director with
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will be based in the Los Angeles
office.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP
The consulting services provider appointed Michael Cadwell
and Andrew Schramm as managing directors at its Huron Healthcare
unit. Cadwell was previously with Wellspring Partners while
Schramm was vice president for Tefen Management Consulting.
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
The bank hired Sandro Morassutti as executive director,
Equity Capital Markets, effective Sept. 19. Morassutti was
earlier with Brookfield Financial Corp. It also appointed Kenny
Chan as director with the Financial Solution Group at CIBC Hong
Kong. Chan last worked with Standard Chartered Bank .
BARCLAYS CAPITAL
The investment banking unit of Barclays Plc said on
Monday it had appointed Jack Yee as head of equity syndicate for
Asia Pacific. Yee previously worked as head of equity syndicate
at Nomura.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank appointed Gautam Jain as the new global head of
client access for transaction banking on Sunday. Jain was head
of IT for global commercial products for Barclays Bank
in London.
