JP MORGAN SECURITIES
The brokerage appointed Josh Klaczek as head of Asia
financial fervices equity research in Hong Kong. Klaczek was
with Bank of America Merrill Lynch .
HSBC PRIVATE BANK
The bank hired Katharine Brace as associate director on the
media and entertainment team, effective from Aug 24. Brace was
vice president at Barclays Wealth before this.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada
hired Christiane Schuster as managing director and head
of non-investment grade credit sales & trading and Steven
Chapman as director and high yield analyst. Schuster joins the
company from MF Global Holdings , while Chapman spent the
last 25 years at AXA Investment Managers.
F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The firm hired Simon Bentley as client director and Simon
Mooney as institutional sales director at its UK institutional
sales team in London. Bentley was previously with UBS Global
Asset Management, while Mooney joins F&C from PSolve Asset
Solutions.
MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS GROUP
The asset management firm appointed Karl Waltré as head of
the Nordic region as it tries to expand in Europe. Waltré, who
was previously with Aviva Investors Global Services, will report
to Elliot Berman, head of sales.
ORIEL SECURITIES
The brokerage added Mark Howson to its research team. Howson
was most recently with ABN Amro/RBS Group.
(Compiled Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)