(Adds RBC Capital, F&C Asset Management)

Aug 30 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN SECURITIES

The brokerage appointed Josh Klaczek as head of Asia financial fervices equity research in Hong Kong. Klaczek was with Bank of America Merrill Lynch .

HSBC PRIVATE BANK

The bank hired Katharine Brace as associate director on the media and entertainment team, effective from Aug 24. Brace was vice president at Barclays Wealth before this.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada hired Christiane Schuster as managing director and head of non-investment grade credit sales & trading and Steven Chapman as director and high yield analyst. Schuster joins the company from MF Global Holdings , while Chapman spent the last 25 years at AXA Investment Managers.

F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The firm hired Simon Bentley as client director and Simon Mooney as institutional sales director at its UK institutional sales team in London. Bentley was previously with UBS Global Asset Management, while Mooney joins F&C from PSolve Asset Solutions.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS GROUP

The asset management firm appointed Karl Waltré as head of the Nordic region as it tries to expand in Europe. Waltré, who was previously with Aviva Investors Global Services, will report to Elliot Berman, head of sales.

ORIEL SECURITIES

The brokerage added Mark Howson to its research team. Howson was most recently with ABN Amro/RBS Group.

(Compiled Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)