(Adds AXA Investment Managers and corrects company name in item
4 to RBC Wealth Management)
Sept 1 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKROCK UK FUND
The fund management business of the world's largest fund
manager BlackRock Inc appointed Nick Little as
co-manager. Nick will join incumbent Mark Lyttleton.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management company of the AXA Group
appointed Katrin Bostrom as h ead of Nordic
s ales. Bostrom will be based in the
Stockholm office and will assume charge with immediate
effect.
OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGERS
The asset management company appointed Simon Smith as head
of wholesale business. Smith joins from Standard Life
Investments .
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The offshoot of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Samir Dewan as the chief operating officer and head of
business development. Dewan will be based in Singapore and
joins the company from ABN AMRO , where he was the
regional chief financial officer.
NICHE
The investment company with interests in oil and gas
exploration and development activities in onshore Turkey
appointed Chris Weafer as a non-executive director with
immediate effect. Weafer is currently chief strategist at
Russia's UralSib Financial Corp .
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The investment management business of State Street Corp
appointed Ben Clissod as senior liability-driven
investment portfolio manager. Clissod will be based in London
and joins the company from P-Solve Assset Solutions.
BROOKS MACDONALD FUNDS
The fund management business of Brooks Macdonald group
appointed Mark Watson as the business development
manager. Mark joins from Zurich Assurance Co and will be based
in London.
ACTIS
The private equity investor appointed Vincent Low as
director in the firm's value creation group with immediate
effect. Low will be based in Singapore and prior to this, he
worked with Momentive Performance Materials as a general
manager.
(Compiled by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore)