(Adds Marinus Capital Advisors, BATS Global Markets, Alvarez &
Marsal)
July 22 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The company has hired Credit Suisse banker Nicolas
Desombre to lead its investment bank in France, the latest in a
series of senior hires in Europe to help strengthen its
operations in the region.
BATS GLOBAL MARKETS
The exchange operator said on Tuesday its president, William
O'Brien, has left the company, less than six months after BATS
merged with rival Direct Edge, where O'Brien had been chief
executive. BATS CEO Joe Ratterman has reassumed the role of
president, the company said, without giving any reasons for the
changes.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The UK-based professional services firm appointed Bruce
Stevenson as managing director to its financial industry
advisory services group.
Prior to joining A&M, Stevenson worked as senior vice
president of HSBC North America Holdings, where he developed
their internal capital adequacy assessment program among other
activities.
MARINUS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
The asset manager appointed Anthony DiNota to the new
position of head of business development.
Prior to joining Marinus, DiNota worked as a senior member
of the capital introduction team of Citigroup Inc's
brokerage business in New York.
BULGARIA'S CENTRAL BANK
The bank's Governor Ivan Iskrov told parliament on Tuesday
he was ready to step down if it can agree on a successor first.
In a letter, first reported by Reuters and then subsequently
published with a statement on the central bank's website, Iskrov
said he would not let the bank be used as a political "toy"
ahead of a general election due to be held in October.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank has hired three new regional vice presidents to
join its U.S. distribution team focused on exchange-traded
products.
SAXO BANK
The Danish bank said it appointed Alessandro Bressan as
global head of equity products.
MN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based fiduciary manager said it appointed Michael
Wray as senior investment strategist and Paul Doyle as business
development analyst.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)