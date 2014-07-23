(Adds TriArtisan Capital Partners LLC, Cambridge Associates)
BCS FINANCIAL GROUP
The Russian brokerage said it appointed Matthieu Ressencourt
as managing director and head of equity derivatives trading in
London.
CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES
The institutional investment adviser said it appointed Alex
Koriath head of its UK pension practice.
The firm's UK pension practice serves UK corporate,
government and public pension entities.
Koriath previously worked at KPMG's investment
advisory team in London as director and head of fiduciary
management advisory services and head of manager research.
TRIARTISAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
The merchant banking arm of Morgan Joseph TriArtisan LLC,
appointed Scott Lemone as head of retail investment.
Lemone, who has over 25 years of experience, has previously
worked with Merrill Lynch and was most recently head of
retailing group at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.
TriArtisan Capital Partners invested in TGI Friday's, the
global casual dining company, in May.
MAYFAIR CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK real estate investment manager appointed Jonathan
Gibbon as investment director.
CR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The European financial advisory firm said it appointed
Andreas Costa associate director.
GOLDMAN SACHS
The investment banking firm has appointed Tim Leissner as
chairman of Southeast Asia, in an effort to strengthen the
firm's investment banking client relationships in the region,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION (ISDA)
The global derivatives trade group said it appointed leading
U.S. regulator Scott O'Malia as chief executive.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The banking and financial services company said it named
Brett Krause to head its locally incorporated bank in China as
it rebuilds its leadership team in the country.
MORGAN STANLEY
Susan Smith Ellis has left Morgan Stanley nine months after
becoming the chief marketing officer of the Wall Street bank, a
spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.
BTG PACTUAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
David Herzberg, global head of equities at the asset
manager, has left the Brazilian firm after almost three years on
the job, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on
Tuesday.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank hired a new sector head to grow its America's
power investment banking practice, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters.
