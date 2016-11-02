LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Ebru Pakcan to head its treasury and trade solutions business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Pakcan, who joined Citigroup 19 years ago as an IT project manager in Turkey, will replace Rajesh Mehta, who was recently appointed head of TTS for Asia-Pacific, according to a memo sent to staff on Wednesday.

Pakcan will report to Citigroup's European head Jim Cowles and Naveed Sultan, Global Head of TTS.

TTS provides services such as cash management and trade finance for institutional clients. Citigroup said the business has reported growth in revenues for 11 consecutive quarters.

Pakcan was previously global head of TTS payments and receivables, based in New York and then in London. Her previous roles at the bank have included head of payments in EMEA and running operations and technology in Turkey. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)