LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Gregory Arkus is to join ING as head of financial institutions for the UK region, the Dutch bank said in a statement.

He will report to Gerald Walker, chief executive of ING's UK, Ireland, and Middle East, Africa division, and to Bart Schmeetz, global head of financial institutions.

His appointment will be effective on September 5.

Arkus was most recently head of rates capital markets and syndicate at Credit Suisse, but was put at risk in February this year as part of the Swiss bank's wider restructuring.

Prior to this he spent four years as head of UK and Irish financial institutions debt capital markets for Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)