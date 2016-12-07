SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (IFR) - Winston Tay has been appointed head
of the Asian debt syndicate team at ING Bank in
Singapore from today, with responsibility for all of Asia and
Australia.
In Singapore, Tay reports to Ricardo Zemella, head of debt
capital markets and syndicate for Asia, and, in London, to Eden
Riche, head of high yield and emerging market syndicate.
Tay previously headed RHB Banking Group's Asia debt
syndicate and credit distribution, and, prior to that, had been
with RBS and ANZ as head of South East Asia debt syndicate.
ING is expanding in Asia after obtaining a securities branch
licence from the Financial Services Commission of South Korea in
August. The Seoul office will offer capital market products to
both local and international corporate clients and financial
institutions in the country.
