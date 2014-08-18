LONDON Aug 18 ING Investment Management International (ING IM) has hired two senior portfolio managers to boost its emerging market equities team, the money manager said on Monday.

The firm has hired Ashish Goyal, a former Eastspring Investments executive, as head of its emerging market equities group and Robert Holmes from Griffin Capital Management as a senior portfolio manager in the team.

Based in Singapore, Goyal will report to Eric Siegloff, the firm's deputy chief investment officer. Holmes will report to Goyal and manage the emerging Europe strategies for the money manager from London, it said in a statement.

ING IM, part of NN Group N.V., managed about 168 billion euros ($224.83 billion) at the end of March. ($1 = 0.7472 Euros) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Steve Slater)