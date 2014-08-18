Aug 18 ING Investment Management International,
the asset management unit of Dutch banking and insurance company
ING Groep NV, hired two executives to its emerging
market equity team.
Ashish Goyal has been named head of the emerging market
equity team, while Robert Holmes will join as senior portfolio
manager.
Goyal, who will join ING in October, comes from Eastspring
Investments, part of London-based insurer Prudential Plc's
business in Asia.
Based in Singapore, Goyal will report to Deputy Chief
Investment Officer Eric Siegloff.
Holmes, who will join ING in September, will be based in
London and report to Goyal.
Holmes comes from Griffin Capital Management, where he
worked as a fund manager for the past seven years.