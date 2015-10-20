LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - ING has created a new cross-business high-yield platform as it seeks to increase its offering in the asset class. Dominique LeMaire, who formerly headed the high-yield debt capital markets team at rival UniCredit, will head the new high-yield joint venture.

LeMaire reports jointly to global head of capital markets Leo Greve and global head of the specialised financing group Krista Baetens. He also becomes co-head of the existing high-yield DCM team alongside Mathias Blumschein.

IFR last week reported that LeMaire was joining the bank.

Meanwhile, Marta Stojanova has joined as director in the high-yield DCM team. She was previously at Credit Agricole and will report to LeMaire and Blumschein.

In addition, Eden Riche has joined the bank as global head of emerging markets and high-yield syndicate. Riche brings over 25 years of syndicate experience and in his new role reports to Kris Devos, global head of syndicate.

On the trading side, Catherine Da Silva joins credit sales as senior high-yield sales person. Karan Anand will also join the team as a senior high-yield trader. All new joiners will be based in ING's London office. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)