Books over €1.5bn for Caixa Geral de Depositos AT1 bond
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Books have passed €1.5bn for Caixa Geral de Depositos' €500m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a market source.
LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Emerging market bond trader James Randall has left ING, according to sources.
Randall was a director, emerging credit flow trader, with a focus on Russia.
He has not yet been replaced at the bank, according to two sources.
ING declined to comment on this story. (Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Philip Wright)
* FY net sales 107.3 million Danish crowns ($15.57 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago