Sept 3 Investment management firm Investcorp
Bank BSC said it appointed Rebecca Hellerstein to a
newly created role of cross asset strategist in its hedge funds
business.
Hellerstein will be a managing director at Investcorp and
report to Lionel Erdely, head and chief investment officer of
hedge funds, the company said in a statement.
She will be responsible for fundamental cross asset and
alternative risk factors research.
Hellerstein joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where she
was global strategist in the global multi-asset group.
She has earlier worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York for nine years, most recently as a senior economist in the
International Research Group.