NEW YORK, April 23 (IFR) - Swaps industry group ISDA said
Thursday it has elected twelve people to its 25-member board,
two of them for the first time ever.
Ten others were re-elected, including Rich Herman, head of
global fixed income and currencies at Deutsche Bank Securities.
The new members are Yasunobu Arima, general manager in the
global markets planning division at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi,
and Sam Skerry, global head of structured products and IST
commercial support at BP Plc.
The board is led by Eric Litvack, managing director and head
of regulatory strategy at Societe Generale.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association is the
global industry trade group for the over-the-counter derivatives
market.
Scott O'Malia, former commissioner of the US regulatory
agency CFTC, is the CEO.
(Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Natalie Harrison)