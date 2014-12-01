LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - Societe Generale's head of regulatory strategy Eric Litvack has been appointed as chairman of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, effective from January 1.

Litvack has been with the French bank for 29 years and has served on the board of the industry-owned derivatives group since 2006. He was appointed vice-chairman of the board in 2012.

He succeeds Stephen O'Connor, who has been chairman since April 2011. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)