By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, July 24
SAO PAULO, July 24 Corporate debt analyst
Eduardo Vieira left Itaú BBA on Thursday after a 2-1/2-year
stint, a source with knowledge of the situation said, in a blow
to the Brazilian investment bank's effort to boost fixed-income
research coverage.
Vieira, who prior to Itaú BBA worked at Credit Suisse Group
AG in New York, left to join an undisclosed
institution, said the source, who requested anonymity. The
analyst, who reported to Ciro Matuo, Itaú BBA's head of credit
research for Latin America, will step away from the industry for
two months, the source added.
The bank declined to comment. Calls to Vieira's mobile phone
seeking comment were unanswered. Itaú BBA is the corporate and
investment banking unit of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
Brazil's largest nongovernment bank.
Itaú BBA, which is increasing investment-banking activities
as part of an expansion plan in Latin America, has tried to
expand research coverage of corporate debt - an area
traditionally dominated by U.S. banks. Itaú BBA has more than 40
equity research analysts in the region covering about 90 percent
of the stocks comprising the MSCI Latin America index.
Earlier this month, Itaú hired former Moody's Investors
Service analyst Soummo Mukherjee to boost coverage of Latin
America fixed income from Santiago.
His departure comes as the São Paulo-based firm saw
Alexandre Aoude, who was head of debt capital markets until last
November, and traders Eulo Maroni Filho and João Daniel Tucci
step down in recent months.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)