BRIEF-Independent Bank announces 10 pct increase in quarterly dividend
* Independent bank corp. Announces a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend
NEW YORK, Dec 11 (IFR) - Brazilian bank Itau has hired Elena Garcia Hernandez to work on its syndicate desk in London.
Garcia comes from JP Morgan, where she has been since 2007. Most recently, she worked on the US bank's syndicate desk in London, covering EEMEA bond offerings. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Philip Wright)
* Independent bank corp. Announces a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend
MILAN, March 16 A former chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena is seen as a frontrunner to take the helm of Italy's biggest defence group Leonardo, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
March 16 General Electric Co's healthcare business said it had requested the European Medicines Agency to reconsider the recommendation made by its panel to suspend the marketing authorization of certain agents used in MRI scanning.