SAO PAULO Dec 3 Itaú BBA SA, the largest
Brazilian investment bank by revenue, named Roderick Greenlees
to become global head of investment banking as the shop seeks to
grow its presence across Latin America.
Greenlees, who was a managing director at Itaú BBA's
investment-banking division, will start in January, according to
an internal memo obtained by Reuters. He replaces Fernando
Iunes, who will become a senior advisor for new business at the
São Paulo-based bank.
The appointment of Greenlees comes days after Mexico's
government granted the wholesale and investment bank controlled
by Itaú Unibanco Holding SA permission to open a
broker-dealer in the country. Itaú Unibanco is Latin America's
largest lender by market value.
Itaú BBA's press office did not have an immediate comment on
the job changes.
Before Itaú BBA, Greenlees worked as head of mergers and
acquisitions for Banco UBS Pactual SA, UBS AG's unit in the
country between 2006 and 2009. he was also a managing director
for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the country.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)