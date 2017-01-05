NEW YORK, Jan 5 (IFR) - Jefferies has hired two senior
leveraged finance bankers focused on the energy sector from
Barclays, two people familiar with the situation told IFR on
Thursday.
The pair, Paul Cugno and Robert Anderson, will start in
their new roles as managing directors on Monday.
They have worked together for 12 years, first at Lehman
Brothers and then at Barclays after the British bank purchased
the former's North American investment banking and capital
markets business in 2008.
At Barclays, Cugno most recently served as head of natural
resources, power and infrastructure debt capital markets, while
Anderson worked as a managing director in the high-yield and
leveraged loan capital markets group.
Cugno joined Lehman's leveraged finance business in 2000
after a three-year stint at Scotia Capital, while Anderson
joined the bank in 2004, according to their LinkedIn profiles.
Jefferies has made an aggressive push to bolster its
leveraged financing business in recent months, attempting to
hire a number of senior investment bankers from Credit Suisse
before the Swiss bank managed to convince the majority of them
to stay.
Barclays declined to comment.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)